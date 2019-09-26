President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota for a reelection rally in October.

As impeachment talk swirled in Washington over Trump's handling of a call with Ukraine's president, his campaign announced Thursday that Trump will host a rally Oct. 10 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The president lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by just 1.5 percentage points in 2016, and he has frequently talked of his desire to win it in 2020. He's made several visits to the state.

Trump's success in breaking the Democrats' so-called blue wall in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.

