League of Legends Is Partnering With Louis Vuitton

In what would seem, at first, like an unlikely pairing, League of Legends announced Monday it's partnering with Louis Vuitton.

The pairing demonstrates—in a big way—how name brands are looking at e-sports for new business opportunities. The deal brings provides perks for winners of the League of Legends World Championship, like a Louis Vuitton trophy case, and benefits for everyday players in the form of new digital skins and purchasable Louis Vuitton merchandise.

Further signifying the rise in prominence of e-sports, the trophy case is similar to the one Louis Vuitton designs for the Fifa World Cup. It will hold the Summoner's Cup, which will be awarded to the winners of the World Championship in Paris on Nov. 10.

Nicolas Ghesquière, designer and artistic director of women's collections at Louis Vuitton, designed the in-game skins that players can earn, as well as the capsule collection that will be available for purchase.

League of Legends publishers Riot Games already has partnerships with a number of well-known brands, including Mastercard and State Farm.

