Fall weather is football weather. And the 2019 NFL season is already in full swing. Catching your favorite team isn't always an inexpensive proposition, though. Heading to your local sports bar inevitably racks up a bill and your home cable system (assuming it even broadcasts the game you want to want to watch) isn't cheap either.

Fortunately, there are alternatives. Rooting for your favorite team doesn't have to be expensive (letting you save money for tailgating). Here's a look at who's playing this week—and several different options for viewing games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week—and what channels are airing the games?

Week three is a busy one for the NFL. Here's who's playing this week. (The home team is listed second.)

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez—Getty Images

Sunday, Sept. 22

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS



Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox



New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS



Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox



Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS



Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS



Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox



Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on Fox



New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4 p.m. ET on Fox



Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4 p.m. ET on Fox



Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4 p.m. ET on CBS



New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4 p.m. ET on CBS



Houston Texans vs. San Diego Chargers, 4 p.m. ET on CBS



Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN



You can always find a complete list of the games for the season at NFL.com

How can I watch my local NFL team for free?

The best way to watch any NFL game for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. Local and regional games are broadcast by CBS, NBC and Fox, meaning you've got a good chance of capturing the game over the air, which costs nothing beyond the equipment prices.

Be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

An Indianapolis Colts fan cheers during the fourth quarter of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons. Bobby Ellis—Getty Images

How can I stream NFL games live online if I don't have cable?

There are loads of online options to watch NFL games, some completely free and others with free trial periods. If you're not near a TV, you can log into Fox.com to watch the game or use the Fox Now app. CBS offers its All Access streaming service, which has a one week free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge. And NBC's Web site and apps will let you watch live programming on the go.

Prefer another option? Here are a few that work just as well.



Locast.org

This free service lets you watch local broadcast channels with no monthly fees or contracts. The hiccup is: It only services part of the country.



PlayStation Vue

The free trial is 5 days. Subscription packages start at $50 per month.



Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.



YouTube TV

After a seven day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $50.



Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service carries CBS in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $55.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Nelson Agholor of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff—Getty Images

If you've got an Amazon Prime subscription, you can catch a limited number of match-ups. The online retailer has struck a deal with NBC to air select Thursday night games. It starts on Sept. 26, with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers, and stretches through December 12 (Jets vs. Ravens). They'll be featured in the Prime Video section.

(If you don't have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.)

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Kind of. The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an 'out of market' game, you've got two choices.

NFL Game Pass: There are couple hitches with this service. You can't use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There's a seven day free trial, after which you're looking at a $100 charge per season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you're not a subscriber and live in an area where it's not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online or on TV $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

