U.S. and El Salvador Sign Asylum Deal

The United States and El Salvador have signed an agreement that may eventually force migrants seeking asylum to first seek refuge in El Salvador, one of Central America's most violent countries, instead of coming to the United States.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco signed the agreement Friday, lauding their two countries for working together to stem migration to the U.S.

Hill Tinoco said her country has not been able to give its citizens "enough security or opportunities" to stay home and that the U.S. will help improve the situation.

The agreement could lead to migrants from other countries obtaining refuge in El Salvador even though many Salvadorans are fleeing their nation and seeking asylum in the United States.

Critics say the agreement disregards the safety of people fleeing violence in Central America.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—New York’s rape laws are now some of the toughest in the nation. Here’s why

—These are the 2020 senate races to watch

—Jeff Bezos details Amazon’s net-zero carbon emissions 2040 goal

—A doctor who prescribes abortion pills online is suing the FDA. Is she breaking the law?

—Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

