Skip to Content

U.S. and El Salvador Sign Asylum Deal

President Trump Hosts State Visit For Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Scott MorrisonPresident Trump Hosts State Visit For Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Scott Morrison
U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference with Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Morrison's lavish visit to the White House on Friday- including the second State Dinner of Trump's presidency - comes at a critical time as both nations seek to counter China's growing influence in the South Pacific. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesPhotographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The United States and El Salvador have signed an agreement that may eventually force migrants seeking asylum to first seek refuge in El Salvador, one of Central America's most violent countries, instead of coming to the United States.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco signed the agreement Friday, lauding their two countries for working together to stem migration to the U.S.

Hill Tinoco said her country has not been able to give its citizens "enough security or opportunities" to stay home and that the U.S. will help improve the situation.

The agreement could lead to migrants from other countries obtaining refuge in El Salvador even though many Salvadorans are fleeing their nation and seeking asylum in the United States.

Critics say the agreement disregards the safety of people fleeing violence in Central America.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

New York’s rape laws are now some of the toughest in the nation. Here’s why
—These are the 2020 senate races to watch
—Jeff Bezos details Amazon’s net-zero carbon emissions 2040 goal
—A doctor who prescribes abortion pills online is suing the FDA. Is she breaking the law?
Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign
Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

Most Popular Posts

FOR.09.19_COVER

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
Choose Your Region:

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests