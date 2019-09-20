Tinder is releasing a new "choose your own adventure game" called Swipe Night that will show daters the potential matches they'll most likely want by their side in the event of an apocalypse.

During the four Sundays in October, daters using Tinder's app will be able to access new chapters of the free game, which gives users a chance to answer questions about moral dilemmas and the next steps to take as they prepare for the end of the world.

At the end of each week, they'll be shown a list of singles who made similar choices. That's when the swiping begins. Daters who swipe right on each other will be able to match and have a conversation. A left swipe means that person will have to find someone else to survive the apocalypse with.

"We’re doing the most innovative things we’ve ever done," Tinder CEO Elie Seidman tells Fortune.

The goal is to add a little more fun to using Tinder while helping to break the ice between the strangers who connect through the service. It also marks one of Tinder's first efforts to go beyond matching users merely though their basic profiles information like their locations, ages, and physical preferences in a date.

The idea for the interactive game was hatched by a group at Tinder called the Z Team, which is named for Generation Z. Half of Tinder's users fall into that group, which encompasses people between the ages of 18 and 25.

The team, which spans several groups at Tinder, ranging from product to engineering, is obsessed with learning everything they can about what Gen Z likes and how they use the app, Seidman says.

It's that obsession that Seidman says helps Tinder stand out from the competition, which now includes Facebook Dating. Facebook's dating platform launched earlier this month in the United States, briefly dinging shares of Tinder's parent company, Match Group,.

“Every year there are new 18-year-olds with new energy and ideas. We live and breathe that," Seidman says, "We have the front row seat to the most interesting part of social culture and are particularly more expert in that than anyone, and as a result, you can see the success we have had.”

The interactive game will debut in Tinder's app on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. local time and will only be available in the United States.