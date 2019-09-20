One of Big Pharma’s Few Female CEOs May Be Joining Microsoft’s Board: Brainstorm Health

Hello and happy Friday, readers.

One of the few, and most prominent, female CEOs in Big Pharma may soon sit on Microsoft's board.

This week, Microsoft announced that GlaxoSmithKline chief Emma Walmsley has been nominated to its board of directors.

"Emma is an accomplished business leader who led major advances in research and development at GSK and will bring her significant insights and global experience to Microsoft," said John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent board chair, in a statement. "We believe she will be a valuable addition to the board."

Walmsley, as readers know, has been aggressive about her digital health investments since taking the reins at GSK (for instance, striking up a massive partnership with 23andMe in a bid to boost drug development).

Sanofi links up with Happify for MS treatment. French drug giant Sanofi has partnered up with Happify in a digital health collaboration meant to help multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The companies hope that this co-developed technology can eventually be cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device to treat common conditions that MS patients face, including anxiety and depression. (MobiHealthNews)

It’s officially flu shot season. Fall, which is, for the record, my favorite season, is upon us. And with it comes the prospect of flu shots, and the annoying people who are always telling you to get your flu shots (I am one of those people). Just note: the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends you get your shot by the end of October, the shots take about two weeks to actually take effect, and there is broad scientific consensus that vaccines aren’t detrimental to human health (and are actually quite important for the preservation of it). (Fox News)

