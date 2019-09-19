Skip to Content

Trump Sues Manhattan DA to Block Tax Returns Subpoena

President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to block an effort by New York prosecutors to obtain his tax returns.

Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in New York.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow says the lawsuit is intended "to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm for eight years of his state and federal tax returns.

Vance also has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records related to payments former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen helped arrange to a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

The Democratic district attorney is also pursuing a mortgage fraud case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

A message was left with Vance seeking comment.

Most Popular Posts

FOR.09.19_COVER

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests