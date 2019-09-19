Skip to Content

Schiff Says Whistleblower’s Complaint Is Still Unclear

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Meets With House Intel Committee To Discuss Whistleblower ComplaintActing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Meets With House Intel Committee To Discuss Whistleblower Complaint
Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee at the U.S. Capitol Sept. 19, 2019 in Washington DC. Alex Wong—Getty Images

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he cannot confirm a press report that said a whistleblower's complaint concerned a promise President Donald Trump made on a phone call to a foreign leader.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Thursday the acting director of national intelligence is withholding the complaint from Congress in an unprecedented departure from the law.

Schiff said, "There is an effort to prevent this information from getting to Congress."

He said he believes the whistleblower's complaint "likely involves the president or people around him."

The intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, appeared behind closed doors Thursday but declined to tell the panel the substance of the complaint.

The Washington Post reported it involved a promise Trump made to an unnamed foreign leader.

