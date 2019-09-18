Xfinity Internet Customers Just Got Free Access to 10,000 Movies and Shows

Comcast customers who bypass the company's television offerings are still going to have plenty to watch as the company is giving access to 10,000 movies and shows via its Xfinity Flex service.

Flex isn't new, but it launched with a $5 monthly fee in March. Comcast has decided to waive that fee for its internet-only subscribers. The device is similar to a Roku or Fire TV, offering 4K UHD clarity and a voice-controlled remote control. Beyond the included shows and films, users can also access popular services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO, as well as music streaming services including Amazon Music and Pandora.

“Xfinity Flex gives customers a radically simple, aggregated television experience that personalizes their streaming choices across a sea of apps and services,” said Matt Strauss, executive vice president, Xfinity Services, Comcast Cable in a statement.

The move could appeal to cord cutters, who have grown tired of a monthly cable bill, but Comcast is likely hoping the experience drives subscriptions to its cable system. (Nearly 1 million people dropped cable or satellite service across the industry in the fourth quarter, a record number.) Beyond the catalog programming, Flex users will have access to live streaming from networks such as ESPN3, Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Xumo, Cheddar, YouTube, and Sky New.

They'll also be able to rent or buy newer releases from Flex's digital store. which ties in with Movies Anywhere accounts.

