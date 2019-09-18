‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Launching Oct. 1

Activision's Call of Duty franchise has posted sales well in excess of $11 billion since its launch in 2003. But it could be poised for its biggest jump yet this year.

Call of Duty: Mobile, a fully fledged mobile version of the hit action game, will launch on iOS and Android devices on Oct. 1 in most of the world. Featuring maps and characters from across the game's history (including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops subseries), it will feature head-to-head multiplayer modes and a battle royale option, which will target the Fortnite and PUBG fanbase.

The game is being created in conjunction with China's Tencent.

It's a free-to-play title, meaning avid fans will be encouraged to pay for in-game upgrades.

Activision has held off on making a mobile version of Call of Duty for years. Analysts, though, say it has huge potential. Morgan Stanley, earlier this year, said even $500 million in mobile revenue could increase the company’s estimated 2020 earnings per share by 9%.

Mobile games are the largest segment of the video game space, bringing in $85 billion last year, according to Morgan Stanley. And that’s projected to grow 11% between now and 2021.