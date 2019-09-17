General Mills Recalls Flour for Possible E. Coli Contamination

For the second time in three months, flour is being recalled from store shelves due to possible E. coli contamination.

General Mills is pulling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour from store shelves. Consumers who bought the product, which has a "better if used by" date of September 6, 2020 are encouraged to discard it or return it to stores.

It's only this brand and batch that's being recalled. Other General Mills flours are not impacted by the recall.

The action comes three months to the day after Pillsbury recalled 5 lb. bags of its own Pillsbury's Best Bread Flour for another possible E. coli contamination.

In both cases, there have been no illnesses reported with the products. Both companies say they are taking the actions out of an abundance of caution.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria. People infected it can expect symptoms that include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (though 3–4 days is the average).

Flour is an unusual item for an E. coli recall. Lately, beef has been the culprit of such actions.

In April, a JBS plant recalled 21 tons amid reports that pieces of hard plastic were mixed in among the meat. Last October, JBS’s Tolleson, AZ factory recalled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef, then was forced to recall another 5.1 million pounds in December.

