Pillsbury Recalls Flour on E. Coli Fears

Pillsbury is recalling 5 lb. bags of its Pillsbury Best Bread Flour in ten states after learning of a possible E. coli contamination.

Roughly 4,620 cases of the flour manufactured by ADM Milling Co., at the company’s mill in Buffalo, NY, are included in the alert. The flour was distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Consumers are being asked to examine the UPC codes on the bags if they have the flower. Two are included in the recall, both of which have the code 0 5150020031 5. Those with the lot code 8 342 and use by date Jun 08, 2020 and those with the lot code 8 343 and a use by date of Jun 09, 2020 are being recalled.

To date there have been no illnesses reported with the product, but E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria. People infected can expect symptoms that include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (though 3–4 days is the average).

Flour is an unusual item for an E. coli recall. Lately, beef has been the culprit of such actions.

In April, a JBS plant recalled 21 tons amid reports that pieces of hard plastic were mixed in among the meat. Last October, JBS’s Tolleson, AZ factory recalled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef, then was forced to recall another 5.1 million pounds in December.

