Amazon’s In-House Products Go Far Beyond AmazonBasics

Whether customers realize it or not, Amazon owns dozens of brands that sell everything a person could need from morning straight through the night, from furniture to clothing, medicine, and bedding.

Now the mega-retailer is denying a report from the Wall Street Journal, which cites inside sources who claim Amazon tweaked its search algorithm to favor Amazon-owned brands and listings that would help drive profits.

"The fact is that we have not changed the criteria we use to rank search results to include profitability," an Amazon spokesperson tells Fortune. "We feature the products customers will want, regardless of whether they are our own brands or products offered by our selling partners. As any store would do, we consider the profitability of the products we list and feature on the site, but it is just one metric and not in any way a key driver of what we show customers."

For a decade, Amazon has had its own private-label brands. The company says those brands, along with others it has started or acquired over the years, account for about 1% of Amazon's total sales.

While Amazon does not publicly share a list of its private brands, it's known that the company owns at least 70, selling everything from electronics to lingerie. Some brands were started in-house, while others were added to the roster through acquisitions. Here's a look at some of Amazon's brands, basic and beyond.

Covering the basics

AmazonBasics is perhaps the company's best known in-house brand, simply because it has its name in the title. The product line offers everything from bedding and furniture to luggage and pet supplies.

Clothing for women, men and children

Amazon Essentials sells clothing for people at every age. Pieces include collared shirts, socks, and khaki pants. However, Amazon's wardrobe offerings extend far beyond the basics. James & Erin, Lark & Ro, North Eleven, Daily Ritual, and Society New York sell trendy, fashion-forward pieces for women that compete with some of the offerings they might find at department stores. The company also offers foundation garments through its brands Mae and Arabella, which sell lingerie and various other undergarments.

Men who prefer to shop in their boxers could find themselves searching the online shelves of Franklin Tailored, another Amazon brand. Of course, no new suit would be complete without a pair of shoes and there's an Amazon brand, Franklin & Freeman, that sells those too.

The e-tailer also offers its own clothing brand for children, Scout + Ro, which sells basic pieces like t-shirts and leggings, with most clocking in close to a $10 price point.

Baby products

Amazon's Mama Bear brand sells a range of products for babies, toddlers, and the parents who buy everything for them. The brand offers up diapers for newborns and nipple balm for nursing moms, as well as sippy cups and vegan kids' vitamins.

Smart home

Amazon acquired Ring, a video door bell company, for $1 billion last year. The smart door bell continues to be a popular seller.

Furniture and housewares

Amazon owns several furniture and houseware brands that help the company offer up something for every customer, no matter their sense of style or budget. Some of the names to look for include Rivet, Stone & Beam, Pinzon, Strathwood, and Pike Street.

Food and drinks

Amazon made its biggest acquisition to date in 2017 when it acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. In addition to owning a grocery store, Amazon also sells snacks under the brand name Happy Belly.

Health and beauty

Amazon acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy, for a reported $1 billion last year. PillPack medication dispensers are also for sell on Amazon's site. Amazon also owns Belei, a beauty and personal care brand and Beauty Bar, a cosmetics line.

