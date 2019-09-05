Skip to Content

Biden Tells Colbert His ‘Gaffes’ Aren’t ‘Substantive’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says verbal missteps and factual errors he's made while campaigning aren't "substantive."

The former vice president made his case Wednesday in a CBS "Late Show" interview with host Stephen Colbert.

Biden agreed he's tripped over some details, but said it's not "relevant" whether some anecdote occurred when he was a senator or vice president.

Biden drew applause saying he doesn't get confused about matters like putting "kids in cages." That's a reference to President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Biden rejected the idea that he wants only incremental policy changes. He touted his proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

He also joked that he'd nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court and pick Michelle Obama as his running mate.

