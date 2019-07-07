The Summer of ’69, by the Numbers

$314
Fender Stratocaster
The preferred instrument of Jimi Hendrix would have set you back the equivalent of $2,200 in 2019 dollars but would be worth upwards of $9,000 today.
$18
Woodstock ticket price
Advanced tickets for the 1969 music festival cost the equivalent of $120 today (though around half the 400,000 attendees did not have a ticket). By comparison, a general admission pass for Coachella costs $429.
$2,200
Volkswagen bus
The official transporter of hippies, surfers, and vacationing Europeans would cost a very egalitarian $15,350 in 2019 dollars. Expect VW’s new electric ID Buzz camper to cost significantly more when it arrives
in 2022.
A version of this article appears in the July 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline “The Numbers of ’69.”
More must-read stories from Fortune:
- Everything you should know about the new Statue of Liberty Museum
- This island in Washington State will make you feel like a multi-millionaire
- Why you should visit southern India on your next vacation
- This Australian paradise combines everything you love about Sonoma and the Hamptons
- Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily
Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis.