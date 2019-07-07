The Summer of ’69, by the Numbers

$314

Fender Stratocaster

The preferred instrument of Jimi Hendrix would have set you back the equivalent of $2,200 in 2019 dollars but would be worth upwards of $9,000 today.

$18

Woodstock ticket price

Advanced tickets for the 1969 music festival cost the equivalent of $120 today (though around half the 400,000 attendees did not have a ticket). By comparison, a general admission pass for Coachella costs $429.

$2,200

Volkswagen bus

The official transporter of hippies, surfers, and vacationing Europeans would cost a very egalitarian $15,350 in 2019 dollars. Expect VW’s new electric ID Buzz camper to cost significantly more when it arrives

in 2022.

A version of this article appears in the July 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline “The Numbers of ’69.”

