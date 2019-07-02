Nike Yanks ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneakers After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes

Nike Inc. pulled Fourth of July sneakers with a “Betsy Ross Flag” from stores after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained the company shouldn’t use a symbol he and others see as offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Air Max 1 USA was intended as a celebration of U.S. Independence Day, with a flag that featured 13 white stars in a circle on the heel. The design was created during the Revolution and is often called the Betsy Ross Flag.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” said Mark Rhodes, a spokesman for the company, in an email Monday.