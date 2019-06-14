‘I’m Not Going to Fire Her.’ Trump Says Kellyanne Conway Has Been Loyal
“I think you’re entitled to free speech in this country,” Trump told Fox, initiating a defense that would likely resonate with his conservative base.
The agency has no enforcement powers, so it would be up to Trump to discipline her.
The White House immediately blasted the report, saying it was “deeply flawed” and violated Conway’s constitutional right to free speech.
It came hours before White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she is leaving the Trump administration after a turbulent tenure marked by attacks on the media, dissemination of false information and the near-disappearance of the daily press briefing.
