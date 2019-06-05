No matter how old they get, most dads are just big kids at heart.

It’s the reason they’re so eager to work on Lego sets with their kids. It’s why they cheer so loud at little league or rec soccer games. And it’s why they’re so often obsessed with the latest gadget to hit the streets.

Of course, they’re kids with duties and responsibilities that they take very seriously—and one of those was helping to raise you. So as you look for the perfect Father’s Day gift as June 16 draws near, consider something that lets him indulge that inner child—or, at the very least, lets him spend less time focused on adult matters.

Here are a few ideas:

Virtual reality fell a little short of expectations in its last iteration, in large part because many headsets required a top of the line PC, which added $1,000 or more to the price. Oculus Quest removes that pain point, making it a VR system for everyone. The display is crisp. The headset is light. It’s affordable. And you no longer have to worry about tripping over wires or an elaborate setup before stepping into alternate worlds. Better still, the game selection is terrific. Beat Saber is a fun dance/exercise game (and Star Wars Vader Immortal is one of the best VR games to date).

Creative SXFI Air headphones: $160

There’s no shortage of good headphones on the market, so it takes something special to stand out from the pack. Creative just might have it with the SXFI audio tech built into these. It’s essentially holographic audio, meaning users are able to replicate accurate surround sound on even mono recordings. You’ll hear the audience in front of you in live performances. You’ll feel like you’re in the studio on other songs. And if you’re watching a TV show or movie, it’s the equivalent of having a high-end 360-degree audio system in your headphones. It’s a distinctly noticeable improvement in sound quality that makes any recording better.

Nikon CoolPix P1000: $996

If dad’s a shutterbug with an affinity for wildlife photography, the CoolPix P1000 could be a dream come true. Nikon‘s device has a ridiculously strong optical zoom – 3000mm – along with 4K ultra HD video recording. That means you can get a close up shot of easily startled creatures from hundreds of feet away. It’s so powerful you can get a good, detailed shot of the moon, in fact. Is it more zoom than you will normally need? Of course. But once dad has had a chance to explore its capabilities, he’ll be hooked.

Neato Botvac D7 Connected: $829

Cleaning up after kids is one of the less fun parts of parenthood. Robotic vacuums make that chore a bit less burdensome, but Neato goes a few steps further. The D7 will, of course, vacuum your whole house while you’re out, without issue. But it also can be ordered to clean just a specific area, thanks to its Zone Cleaning feature. And if there are areas you want it to avoid (say, the baby’s room during nap time), it’s easy to set up “no go” zones. The cleaning is thorough and the device doesn’t get stuck as often as some competitors.

It’s pricey, but it offers a lot for those extra dollars.

BenQ TH671ST gaming projector: $699

Got a dad who likes movies and video games equally? This projector combines a quality image for video entertainment (boasting good contrast and vivid colors) with a fast input that prevents lag, making it ideal for players of fast-paced games. It’s a bright, powerful projector that doesn’t take up a lot of space, letting you cast a huge, clear image on any surface, even in a small room. And it’s compact enough to take anywhere, meaning you can use it for your own get togethers when dad’s busy with something else.

We know. Getting dad a subscription to an online learning program doesn’t sound all that special. But when the instructors range from BBQ deity Aaron Franklin to West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin to magicians Penn & Teller to poker whiz Phil Ivey, classes sound a lot more interesting. A single class costs $90 and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, but the $180 all-access pass is a much better bargain, giving subscribers access to all of the program’s classes.

Charles Krug 2015 Vintage Selection Cabernet Sauvignon: $125

Sometimes, dad just wants to sit and relax. A beer is great, but take it up a notch with this full bodied cabernet that carries tobacco on the nose. He’ll enjoy the notes of blackberry and vanilla with the slightest hint of cinnamon. It’s amazing now, but if he’s able to store it for a Father’s Day a few years down the road, he’ll have an even better wine in his hands.

