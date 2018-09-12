Apple's iPhone XS Event Hints at an October iPad Show

Apple might not be done with product launches for 2018.

The tech giant on Wednesday showcased three new iPhones—the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR—alongside the new Apple Watch Series 4. During the show, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that today’s event, which kicked off at 1 p.m. ET from the Steve Jobs Theater inside its Apple Park headquarters, would focus on the two devices Apple makes that you carry with you all day long.

Sure enough, Apple only discussed those devices. And by the end of the show, Cook called the day “magical.”

But for those of us not living inside the Apple bubble, it wasn’t as “magical” as Cook would have hoped. The new iPhones are wildly expensive, with the iPhone XS Max topping out at a whopping $1,449 for the 512GB model. The Apple Watch Series 4 now starts at $399—up from the Series 3’s $329 starting price.

That aside, Apple also failed to discuss several other devices and services some had hoped to see at the show.

For instance, before the show kicked off, rumors suggested that Apple could unveil new iPads and maybe even a new Apple TV. There was also talk of some new Macs, like the long-awaited refresh to the Mac Mini.

But alas, those devices weren’t even mentioned. And now, it’s becoming increasingly likely that recent reports suggesting Apple has an October event planned were right.

The iPad Pro, according to reports, is set to get a major overhaul and add the Face ID face-scanning technology Apple offers in its iPhones. The Apple TV is reportedly set for an update to boost your living room entertainment and Macs, like the Mac Mini, that have been ignored for too long are dying for a refresh.

Apple, never one to miss an opportunity to make a splash with new products, likely wouldn’t miss an opportunity to hold a big October event before the holidays to showcase those updates. And if the company really is working on a new TV service that would allow you to stream content from the networks you care about most, that October show might be just the place to do it.

Of course, the notoriously secretive Apple didn’t say for sure on Wednesday that an October event is planned. And we likely won’t hear about it for at least a couple of weeks. But Apple’s iPads, Macs, and other devices are ready for an update. And a show in October seems like the perfect place for the company to discuss all the products it ignored on Wednesday.