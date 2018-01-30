Well over 100 million people are expected to tune in this weekend to watch the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Of course, a fair number of those TV viewers are likely to be more invested in the star-studded, expensive commercials airing during the Super Bowl than in the outcome of the game itself.

Every year, Super Bowl commercials end up being analyzed, rated, and ranked. As always, this year’s crop of big-game ads include spots from some of the world’s biggest brands featuring A-list stars and top-notch production values as well as commercials from attention-seeking smaller companies (remember Loctite?), all of which are willing to pay the roughly $5 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LII.

Many of those high-rolling companies want to get as much bang for their buck as possible, so they’ve already published their new Super Bowl commercials online in the week ahead of the game, while other brands have produced separate preview ads to tease their big game spots. Here is a running list of 2018 Super Bowl commercials that are streaming online (we will update throughout the week). You can see them all when Super Bowl LII airs on NBC this Sunday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Anheuser-Busch

Let’s start with a Super Bowl stalwart. The AB InBev-owned company is a regular presence at the Super Bowl, thanks to a huge sponsorship deal with the NFL, and this year’s game will reportedly feature standalone ads for brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra. Budweiser’s new ad is already online, and the beer brand looks to be going with a more serious tone once again following last year’s immigrant story about co-founder Adolphus Busch. The ad, along with another spot from fellow AB InBev brand Stella Artois, actually focuses on water instead of beer, showing Budweiser workers filling cans with clean water that the company then shipped to victims in areas struck by natural disasters.

Football fans can also expect to see Bud Light bring back its recently popular Middle Ages-themed “Dilly Dilly!” ad campaign for the Super Bowl. The beer brand already produced team-specific spots for the Patriots, Eagles, and other NFL playoff teams leading up to the Super Bowl, and the company has even promised free beer for the city of Philadelphia if its team earns the victory on Sunday.

PepsiCo

The food and beverage giant is feeling retro this year with a new Super Bowl spot that sees Cindy Crawford return to pay homage to the supermodel’s iconic 1992 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi. The ad, titled “This Is the Pepsi,” is part of the company’s new “Pepsi Generations” ad campaign that Pepsi said will also feature other celebrities from past Pepsi commercials.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo’s namesake brand won’t have the company’s only Super Bowl commercial, as its Doritos and Mountain Dew brands have a joint ad campaign featuring actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage that the company has been teasing online in recent weeks.

Coca-Cola

This year, Pepsi’s soda rival is spending big money on the Super Bowl to tout its revamped lineup of Diet Coke drinks. Diet Coke’s “Because I Can” ad campaign—which includes the brand’s first Super Bowl spots in two decades—features actress Gillian Jacobs pushing the new can design and variety of Diet Coke flavors the company announced earlier this year.

Amazon

Last year, the e-commerce giant put one of its delivery drones into a Super Bowl commercial for the Amazon Echo, but the breakout star of this year’s Amazon Super Bowl ad is none other than CEO Jeff Bezos. The company’s founder appears in his first commercial for Amazon in an ad where the Alexa AI personal assistant loses “her voice.”

M&M’s

Actor Danny DeVito plays a prospective red M&M in the bite-size candy’s latest Super Bowl spot.

Skittles

Another Mars, Inc. candy brand has its own celebrity spokesman, even if its commercial technically won’t even be shown during the Super Bowl. The brand’s new gimmick is that Skittles has created a Super Bowl “commercial” that it will only show to one person: a teenager in California. Either way, David Schwimmer dresses up as a few different characters to tease Skittles’ hyper-targeted ad ahead of this weekend.

Marvel/Lexus

The Super Bowl may be airing on Comcast-owned NBC, but that won’t stop rival Walt Disney from shelling out to market its own programming, starting with the next highly-anticipated Marvel superhero movie. Marvel is teaming with automaker Lexus for a commercial featuring the comic book character Black Panther (whose standalone movie hits theaters next week) along with Lexus’ LS 500 F Sport luxury sedan.

Winter Olympics

Of course, NBC will still be engaging in some brand synergy by airing commercials reminding viewers to tune back in to the network for the 2018 Winter Olympics, which also air on NBC starting Feb. 8. The network will air five separate 60-second “Best of U.S.” ads highlighting different American athletes headed to the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, including this one featuring alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin:

Pringles

Comedian Bill Hader stars in an ad for Kellogg’s Pringles potato snacks. The Super Bowl spot finds Hader marveling at the idea of “stacking” different Pringles flavors.

Febreze

The Procter & Gamble odor-eliminating product is back with a new Super Bowl campaign called “Bleep Don’t Stink.”

Groupon

Comedian Tiffany Haddish stars in a new Groupon ad that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses (lest a pair of football players show up at your home to inflict bodily harm).

Avocados from Mexico

And, speaking of lesser-known brands that have used the Super Bowl to tout their product on the world’s biggest stage, this organization that was founded to promote Mexican avocados in the U.S. is back again in 2018 for the fourth straight year. This time, comedian Chris Elliott offers up an avocado-centric inspirational speech.

Fortune will update this list of Super Bowl commercials as more become available.