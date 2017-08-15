Fallout From Charlottesville, Elizabeth Warren’s Empire, Taylor Swift Wins

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• The fallout continues. It's impossible to talk about the news today without reflecting again on what happened in Charlottesville. (Kristen wrote about it in yesterday's Broadsheet. ) One major update is President Trump's formal statement condemning hate, which he issued two days after the violent demonstrations in Virginia. "Racism is evil," he said Monday. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

The statement came after a neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer praised his initial comments that failed to denounce white supremacists outright : "Trump comments were good. He didn’t attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us...He said he loves us all."

While the president took his time outwardly condemning hate, GoDaddy and Google were decisive in refusing to be vehicles for it . The former disclosed late on Sunday that it had given The Daily Stormer (which had helped organize the rally) 24 hours to move its domain to another provider. When the site moved to Google Domains, that company announced plans to revoke it less than three hours later. Both have said the site violates their terms of service.

Meanwhile, three CEOs have already issued public rebukes of President Trump's delayed actions: Merck's Ken Frazier resigned from his manufacturing council yesterday (and was immediately punished with a vitriolic tweet from the commander-in-chief), followed by Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Intel's Brian Krzanich . My Fortune colleagues and I reached out to the other CEOs on the council yesterday, and while some have made pro-diversity, anti-violence statements, no one else has stepped down (so far).

The New York Times ' Andrew Ross Sorkin had a similar experience with his reporting. One unnamed CEO's response explains it all: “Just look at what [Trump] did to Ken. I’m not sticking my head up.”

While not everyone is up to criticizing the president, a number of business leaders have offered words of solace and of wisdom where Trump has come up short. Among them are a number of MPWs: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has written an eloquent post about the need to educate the next generation about hate; Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison and PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi —who are on Trump's manufacturing and business councils, respectively—have both issued powerful statements condemning the violence.

This past weekend is unlikely to be the last incident of hateful violence in the U.S. this year. But I'm encouraged by those in positions of power—both male and female—who are willing to stand up for racial, gender, and religious diversity. Let's hope their voices keep getting louder, eventually drowning out the din of hate.