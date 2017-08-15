Fallout From Charlottesville, Elizabeth Warren’s Empire, Taylor Swift Wins

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Valentina (@valzarya) here today and through the end of the week. The fallout from Charlottesville continues, Elizabeth Warren casually has a merchandising empire, and Taylor Swift wins her case. Have a tranquil Tuesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• The fallout continues. It's impossible to talk about the news today without reflecting again on what happened in Charlottesville. (Kristen wrote about it in yesterday's Broadsheet.) One major update is President Trump's formal statement condemning hate, which he issued two days after the violent demonstrations in Virginia. "Racism is evil," he said Monday. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
The statement came after a neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer praised his initial comments that failed to denounce white supremacists outright: "Trump comments were good. He didn’t attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us...He said he loves us all."
While the president took his time outwardly condemning hate, GoDaddy and Google were decisive in refusing to be vehicles for it. The former disclosed late on Sunday that it had given The Daily Stormer (which had helped organize the rally) 24 hours to move its domain to another provider. When the site moved to Google Domains, that company announced plans to revoke it less than three hours later. Both have said the site violates their terms of service.
Meanwhile, three CEOs have already issued public rebukes of President Trump's delayed actions: Merck's Ken Frazier resigned from his manufacturing council yesterday (and was immediately punished with a vitriolic tweet from the commander-in-chief), followed by Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Intel's Brian Krzanich. My Fortune colleagues and I reached out to the other CEOs on the council yesterday, and while some have made pro-diversity, anti-violence statements, no one else has stepped down (so far).
The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin had a similar experience with his reporting. One unnamed CEO's response explains it all: “Just look at what [Trump] did to Ken. I’m not sticking my head up.”
While not everyone is up to criticizing the president, a number of business leaders have offered words of solace and of wisdom where Trump has come up short. Among them are a number of MPWs: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has written an eloquent post about the need to educate the next generation about hate; Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison and PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi—who are on Trump's manufacturing and business councils, respectively—have both issued powerful statements condemning the violence.
This past weekend is unlikely to be the last incident of hateful violence in the U.S. this year. But I'm encouraged by those in positions of power—both male and female—who are willing to stand up for racial, gender, and religious diversity. Let's hope their voices keep getting louder, eventually drowning out the din of hate.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Swift justice. Taylor Swift won her trial yesterday against David Mueller, the Colorado DJ she accused of groping her during a photo shoot. In closing statements, Swift's attorney said that the pop star had been trying to defend the principle that "no means no," and that "every woman they will decide what will be tolerated with their body." Fortune
• Ailes' legacy. 21st Century Fox, parent company of Fox News, disclosed in an SEC filing Monday that it had paid out $50 million in its recently completed fiscal 2017 due to “settlements of claims arising out of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the Company’s Fox News Channel business.” The disclosure shows the literal cost of having a corporate culture where sexism and harassment allegedly run rampant. Variety
• Suing for change? Benchmark Capital, Uber's early investor-turned-plaintiff against the company's former CEO, sent a letter to employees Monday saying it sued Travis Kalanick in order to keep him from undermining the search for his replacement—and to hasten cultural changes at the ride-hailing app. The lawsuit does not seem to have any bearing on recent reports that the four short-listed candidates for the CEO role are men. WSJ
• Sad stats. The results of an American Working Conditions Survey are less shocking due to the events of this past weekend (but shouldn't be). Fifty-five percent of U.S. workers said they work in "unpleasant and potentially hazardous" conditions while 20% said they face hostile conditions, which include sexual harassment reported by many young women and reports of bullying by younger men. Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Stephanie Hannon, former CTO for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and a former Google and Facebook product manager, has joined Greylock Partners as an executive-in-residence.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• So much merch! Elizabeth Warren isn’t just a progressive icon, she’s a merchandising industry unto herself. While Politico notes that it’s "impossible to know the true size of the Warren merchandising-industrial complex," it's safe to say that between the Liz-themed prayer candles, action figures, temporary tattoos, and coloring books, no other sitting senator has anything like it. Politico
• Shame on these shoes. Today in how-is-this-happening-in-2017 news, British shoemaker Clarks is under fire for sexist footwear names. The company called its girls' school shoe—complete with pink and a heart-printed insole—the Dolly Babe. The boy version of the shoe—with a soccer ball imprint—is called Leader. Fortune
• Mirren, Mirren on the page. Allure's cover story this month is a profile of Dame Helen Mirren, "the 72-year-old badass and Oscar-winning feminist icon." The piece is chock-full of the actress's wisdom—and her thoughts on the Trumps. Referring to the first lady's relationship with the president, she quipped: “You look at old Mel there, and she is one of the most powerful women in the world because she could take him down." Allure
Share today's Broadsheet with a friend.
Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
How Charlotte Brontë came to write Jane Eyre Economist
Send the breast pump with the defense attaché New York Times
NFL’s 1st female scout details groundbreaking path in book CBS
Maxine Waters is more than the sum of her memes Wired
QUOTE
Do the work as an offering, and then whatever happens, happens.
Oprah Winfrey, speaking about the very public box office failure of her film, 'Beloved'