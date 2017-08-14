Tech
Search
high paying jobsThese 10 Unexpected Jobs Pay Over $100,000
Karate Sparring Partners
fortune 500 ceo'sWhy It Matters When CEOs Stand Up to Trump
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-VETERANS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Vice MediaVice Media Partners With Airbnb for Curated Travel ‘Experiences’
Unicorn 2016 Shane Smith Vice Media
GoDaddy

Google, GoDaddy Dump Web Domain of Neo-Nazi Site Daily Stormer

Reuters
Updated: 2:56 PM ET | Originally published: 2:19 PM ET

Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer moved its domain registration to Google after hosting firm GoDaddy said it would sever ties with the site that promoted Saturday's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va.

A "whois" search of Internet domains on Monday listed Alphabet's Google (googl) as registrar for The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist website associated with the alt-right movement.

Representatives with Google said the company would cancel Daily Stormer's registration for violating Google's terms of service.

The Google domain registration site says that customers can transfer domains to the Internet giant through an automated, online process that can take 20 minutes.

GoDaddy (gddy) disclosed on Sunday via Twitter that it had given The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider, saying it had violated the company's terms of service."

GoDaddy has previously come under sharp criticism for hosting The Daily Stormer and other sites that spread hate.

The company decided to boot the site on Sunday out of fear that it could be used to incite further violence after the events in Charlottesville, including the death of Heather Heyer, who was fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a man with white nationalist views.

"With the violence that occurred over the weekend, the company believed this site could incite additional violence," said the person who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The internet hosting company's rules of conduct ban using its services in a manner that "promotes, encourages or engages in terrorism, violence against people, animals or property."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare, a private firm that also provides internet services to The Daily Stormer, declined to say if it was looking at severing ties.

"Cloudflare is aware of the concerns that have been raised over some sites that have used our network. We find the content on some of these sites repugnant," the company said in a statement.

"While our policy is to not comment on any user specifically, we are cooperating with law enforcement in any investigation," it added.

Daily Storm publisher Andrew Anglin could not be reached for comment.

Update: Aug. 14 (2:56 pm) This story was updated with additional information about Google dropping domain registration for Daily Stormer. The headline has been changed to reflect Google's response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE