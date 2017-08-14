CEOs on Trump’s Council Speak Out. Others Stay Silent on Charlottesville

Merck ( mrk ) CEO Ken Frazier resigned this morning from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, a group of business leaders tapped to advise the president on “ how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again .”

Frazier’s decision to step down from the council came after President Trump failed to immediately condemn head-on the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend led to violence —including the brutal death of a 32-year-old counter-protester.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values,” said Frazier said in a statement , “by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

Fortune reached out to all of the other sitting CEOs on the council as well as the presidents of the AFL-CIO and Alliance of American Manufacturing, asking for a response to the weekend's events and whether they planned to remain a member of the group. The following are the answers we have received so far. They should be attributed to the company or company spokesperson unless otherwise indicated. We'll continue to update as we hear back. So far no other council members have said they will resign.

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO:

The AFL-CIO has unequivocally denounced the actions of bigoted domestic terrorists in Charlottesville and called on the President to do the same. We are aware of the decisions by other members of the President’s Manufacturing Council, which has yet to hold any real meeting, and are assessing our role. While the AFL-CIO will remain a powerful voice for the freedoms of working people, there are real questions into the effectiveness of this council to deliver real policy that lifts working families. (Attributed to Trumka.)

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup ( cpb ) :

The reprehensible scenes of bigotry and hatred on display in Charlottesville over the weekend have no place in our society. Not simply because of the violence, but because the racist ideology at the center of the protests is wrong and must be condemned in no uncertain terms. Campbell has long held the belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of our business and our culture. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is unwavering, and we will remain active champions for these efforts. We believe it continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth. Therefore, Ms. Morrison will remain on the President’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.

Michael Dell, Dell:

While we would not comment on any member’s personal decision, there’s no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, our customers and our employees.

Andrew Liveris, Dow Chemical ( dow ) :

I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and with the people of Virginia. In Dow there is no room for hatred, racism, or bigotry. Dow will continue to work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of the communities where it operates – including supporting policies that help create employment opportunities in manufacturing and rebuild the American workforce. (Attributed to Liveris.)

Bill Brown, Harris Corp. ( hrs ) :

A Harris spokesperson said he was "not able to get a response for you."

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing:

A company spokesman said Paul was traveling.

Mark Sutton, International Paper ( ip ) :

International Paper strongly condemns the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend - there is no place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society. We are a company that fosters an inclusive workforce where all employees are valued and treated with dignity and respect. Through our participation on the Manufacturing Jobs Council, we will work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of communities across the country by creating employment opportunities in manufacturing.

Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin ( lmt ) :

We do not have a comment.

John Ferriola, Nucor:

At Nucor , we condemn the violence that occurred this past weekend in Charlottesville and reject the hate, bigotry, and racism expressed at the demonstration. As North America’s largest steel producer, Nucor has engaged with several administrations to work on policies that help strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector and provide opportunities for American workers. We believe a strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of a strong economy, and we will continue to serve as a member of the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. (On behalf of Ferriola.)

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool ( whr ) :

Whirlpool Corp. believes strongly in an open and inclusive culture that respects people of all races and backgrounds. Our company has long fostered an environment of acceptance and tolerance in the workplace. The company will continue on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative to represent our industry, our 15,000 U.S. workers, and to provide input and advice on ways to create jobs and strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.

Sitting CEOs who have not responded to Fortune : 3M's Inge Thulin , Boeing's Dennis Muilenburg , Corning's Wendell Weeks , Dana's Jim Kamsickas , Intel's Brian Krzanich , Johnson & Johnson's Alex Gorsky , Newell Brands' Michael Polk , Timken's Rich Kyle , Under Armour's Kevin Plank , and United Technologies' Greg Hayes .

Sy Mukherjee, Phil Wahba, Valentina Zarya, and Claire Zillman contributed to this report.