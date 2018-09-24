6
Sheryl Sandberg
COO, Facebook, 49
Scott Eisen — Getty Images
It’s been a trying year for Facebook and perhaps one of the most challenging in the career of its COO. The social networking giant has been at the center of a seemingly never-ending stream of controversies, leading to a day of congressional grilling for Sandberg, who is now tasked with preventing more data privacy blunders and repairing Facebook’s reputation. The bright side: Facebook’s core online ad business continues to boom, and hot properties like Instagram could make up for its tepid user growth.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|5
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|40653.0
|Profits ($M)
|15934.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|462,821.2