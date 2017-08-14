Entertainment
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Trial Against Radio D.J.

Reuters
Aug 14, 2017

Taylor Swift won a federal court trial on Monday, with the jury awarding her the symbolic $1 she had sought from a Colorado DJ she accused of grabbing her bare bottom during a photo shoot.

The eight-member U.S. District Court jury found that radio personality David Mueller had assaulted and battered her during the "meet-and-greet" photo session.

The same panel, which deliberated for less than a day, rejected Mueller's claims that the singer's team got him fired from his "dream job" at his radio station by making false groping accusations.

The 27-year-old singer's attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said during his closing remarks in the case that his client was asking only $1 in damages because she had no desire to bankrupt the DJ, only to send a message.

"It means 'no means no' and it tells every woman they will decide what will be tolerated with their body," Baldridge said of the principle Swift was trying to defend.

Mueller, 55, initiated the litigation, calling the allegations false and suing Swift, her mother and her radio station liaison Frank Bell over his termination.

