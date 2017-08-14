Leadership
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, August 14
MerckMerck CEO Quits Trump Council Over President’s Charlottesville Response
donald trump resigns council charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful Women‘Dolly Babe’ vs. ‘Leader’: Clarks Is Called Sexist for Girls’ and Boys’ Shoe Names
Frontage of a Clarks shoe shop in central Glasgow
Young male and female office workers standing by archive, man yelling
All in a day's work Ryan McVay Getty Images
workplaces

A ‘Disturbingly High’ Number of Americans Think Their Workplace Is Hostile

Maya Rhodan
8:59 AM ET

A survey of American workers finds many feel stressed, face hazardous conditions, and even hostile environments at their place of employment.

The RAND Corporation, alongside Harvard Medical School and the University of California, Los Angeles surveyed over 3,000 American workers about conditions on the job. The study was conducted in 2015 and aims to eventually draw comparisons between American and European workers, the Associated Press reports.

According to the results of the 2015 American Working Conditions Survey, over half, 55% of U.S. workers say they work in "unpleasant and potentially hazardous" conditions, according to the survey's findings. About 75% say at least a quarter of their time at work is spent carrying out "intense or repetitive" physical labor, and around 20% say they face work under hostile conditions, which include sexual harassment reported by many young women and reports of bullying by younger men. Those without college education face some of the toughest conditions, according to the survey.

Americans also report having trouble taking off work to meet personal obligations and most, 78%, say they must be physically present on the job every day.

“There’s a message for employers here,” lead author Nicole Maestas told the Associated Press. “Working conditions really do matter.”

The results weren't all bad, though. The vast majority of Americans feel autonomous—80% get to try out their own ideas at work. Over half say they have supportive bosses and good friends in the workplace.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE