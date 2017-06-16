Finance
Search
centurylinkCenturyLink’s Ex-Employee Alleges Fraudulent Sales Practice
AirbnbAirbnb to Buy a Startup That Does Background Checks
AmazonWhy Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal Is Slamming Pharma Stocks, Too
Operations Inside An Amazon.com Inc. Fulfillment Center On Cyber Monday
Whole FoodsAmazon’s $13.7 Billion Acquisition of Whole Foods Is Its Biggest Buy Ever
Stocks

Here’s Who Won and Who Lost in Amazon’s Deal to Buy Whole Foods

Dan Hirschhorn
5:53 PM ET

Amazon's deal to purchase Whole Foods was big. Its biggest ever, in fact.

The $13.7 billion deal lifted shares for both companies, punished the stocks of grocery companies who now have even more reason to fear Amazon's moves onto their turf, and added a cool $2 billion to Jeff Bezos' net worth.

Here's a brief look at the winners and losers in Friday's big deal.

Winners

Jeff Bezos

The Amazon CEO's already formidable net worth rose by about $2 billion on news of the deal, according to Bloomberg data. Amazon (amzn) shares surged more than $23 Friday, an increase of about 2.4%. Bezos owns almost 17% of the company.

Including his Amazon stock, his stake in the aerospace company Blue Origin and other assets, Bezos is worth about $84.7 billion, according to Bloomberg, making him the second-richest person in the world.

Jana Partners

With a 9% stake, much of it accumulated relatively recently, Jana Partners was Whole Foods' second largest investor. The activist hedge fund had been pressuring the grocery chain to make major changes in its management or find a buyer. Whole Foods CEO John Mackey had lambasted the hedge fund as "greedy bastards."

But Jana sure had good timing, and now they're poised to make about $300 million on a stake in Whole Foods (wfm) they had only disclosed in April, Reuters reports. (Disclosure: Jana Partners recently sold a stake in Time Inc. (time), which owns Fortune.)

Consumers

"It's good news for consumers," Phil Lempert, founder of SupermarketGuru.com, told our partners at MONEY, calling it "fabulous" for grocery shoppers looking to save money.

Analysts expect Amazon to put downward pressure on prices across the supermarket industry.

"Amazon can be expected to work to deliver better value to grocery customers, both online and within the brick-and-mortar space," Mark Hamrick, a Bankrate.com senior economic analyst, told MONEY. ""This will be a good deal for consumers."

Losers

Other companies that sell groceries

Shares of other companies in the grocery sector quickly shed value on news of the sale Friday morning, opening as little as 5% and as much as almost 20% lower and losing more than $13 billion dollars in value. Supervalu (svu) was hit hard, dropping more than 14% on the day, and Kroger (kr) didn't fare much better, losing more than 9%.

Even retail giants Walmart @walmart and Target (txt) were down, 4.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

Instacart

It was only last year that Instacart inked a deal to be Whole Foods' exclusive delivery partner. So much for that. Having Whole Foods as a source for nosh is sure to help win over consumers who might be skeptical of Amazon's grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh.

“People like to touch and feel their fresh foods,” David Portalatin, national analyst for the NPD Group on food and beverage consumption, told Fortune earlier on Friday, and the ability to see where their groceries are coming could make a difference. Whole Foods, he said, “gives Amazon instant credibility from a quality perspective.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE