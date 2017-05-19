Term Sheet — Friday, May 19

GOOD INTENTIONS

I want to highlight a portion of Adam Lashinsky’s book about Uber. excerpted by Fortune here and quoted on our latest cover , where CEO Travis Kalanick discusses Uber’s narrative arc from media darling to media villain, and Kalanick’s role in it:

[Kalanick] ascribes his moments of pique to “fierce truth seeking.” Someone willing to say exactly what he thinks, empathy be damned, will be judged harshly. He’s not alone. It’s a trait that has been repeatedly ascribed to Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos, as well as to Kalanick’s contemporary, Elon Musk. Kalanick is aware of this, referring to the “meme that founder-CEOs have to be assholes to be successful.” He rejects that notion, but he’s obviously just short of obsessed by it.

“I think there’s this question out there,” he says, shifting away from general memes to himself. “‘Is he an asshole?’ Since you’ve spent time with me, one of the big questions you’re going to get is, ‘Is he an asshole?’ ”

Engineer that he is, Kalanick wants to believe there is a scientific answer to the question. I suggest the answer is and always will be in the realm of opinion, not fact. He rejects this. “Understanding whether it’s real or not, like do I trigger something in certain people that’s related to something that I didn’t do? Or am I an asshole? I’d love to know.” He continues: “I don’t think I’m an asshole. I’m pretty sure I’m not.”

THIS OUT LOUD SELF-REFLECTION , from the CEO of the world’s most valuable venture-backed startup, reflects a question the wider Silicon Valley ecosystem is asking with itself right now. Are we the worst? Is it our fault the world hates us? Or is this everyone else’s fault? Probably just everyone else. Back to the doomsday bunker!

Several people pointed out on Twitter yesterday: If you have to ask if you’re an a**hole… you probably are. And also: Most a**holes don’t think they are. The real question for Kalanick, and the broader tech community grappling with issues of ethics , toxic culture , and a lack of diversity, is whether they’re going to do anything about it, or they just wait for the latest scandal to blow over and go back to their jerk ways.

Months ago, when Uber’s sexual harassment and discrimination scandal first cracked open, Kalanick struck a conciliatory tone and promised a full and speedy investigation by the end of April. That’s been delayed. Kalanick cancelled his conference appearance, and his surrogates have been pushing a story of a new, nicer Travis . I hope the passage of time, the proliferation of new scandals to worry about, and some slick PR maneuvering don’t let Kalanick off the hook. Fixing this mess has ramifications for the entire tech community.

ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SPECTRUM , we have Etsy, a company conceived to be an altruistic do-gooder-y platform of community ideals. Etsy became a certified B Corp. in 2012 as a way to formally hold itself accountable to its corporate principles. For years the company talked about doing a reverse IPO or some other kind of creative transaction to return money to investors and employees without becoming a slave to fiduciary duty. In the end, it went public the regular way in 2015.

Etsy is likely regretting that choice now. Activist shareholders and TPG have attacked, successfully replacing the company’s CEO and winning cost-cutting measures. Max Chafkin and Jing Cao of Bloomberg have published a great story on the saga titled “ The Barbarians Are at Etsy’s Hand-Hewn, Responsibly Sourced Gates .” A notable tidbit: Etsy will likely have to give up its status as a B Corp.

What does Etsy’s struggle to operate according to its ideals – the way its leadership, customers and employees want it to -- mean for other idealistic companies? Plenty of promising IPO-bound startups, including Airbnb, have a similar ethos. The Honest Co. and Casper are both B Corps., according to Bloomberg.

What’s more, the idea of corporate social good and a “double bottom line” is increasingly popular at Fortune 500 companies, with conglomerates from General Electric to Coca-Cola touting their world-changing initiatives like clean tech and micro-financing for female entrepreneurs. Beyond the actual results, these kinds of efforts serve as a recruiting tool, a PR boon, and for employees, a salve against soul-sucking Office Space-style corporate drudgery.

Etsy’s situation sends a message that, hey, those things are fine , so long as they don’t distract from the company’s core priority of profits, and also, profits. Did we mention profits?

This is a choose your own devil situation: Blame Sarbanes-Oxley and short-term quarterly earnings demands, blame the activist shareholders, blame venture investors, blame the Etsy hipsters and their expensive “community loom,” or more generally blame too-big, slow-moving incumbents and too-big, slow-moving government. (I’ve learned that Term Sheet’s readership is quite sensitive to any critique of capitalism, so I won’t dare flirt with that line of thinking.) Chafkin offered a cutting, cynical, and true summary on Twitter : “If you take money from professional investors, your good intentions don’t matter that much.”

BUT LET’S NOT END THE WEEK on a cynical note. The weather in New York has hit that fleeting, once-a-year moment of perfection, just before the face-melting OH MY GOD BLAST THE A.C. heat wave of horror arrives. If you’re stuck inside, here’s a cool site full of calming mood videos . Have a great weekend!