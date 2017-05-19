Finance
A pile of Bitcoins are shown here after Software engineer Mike Caldwell minted them in his shop on April 26, 2013 in Sandy, Utah. Bitcoin is an experimental digital currency used over the Internet that is gaining in popularity worldwide.  George Frey — Getty Images
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hit Another Record and It’s Gained Almost $4 Billion Just This Week

Lucinda Shen
8:00 AM ET

Bitcoin has been on a rally, surpassing $1,900 for the first time in its history on Friday.

Now, the digital currency is about $50 away from hitting a value of $2,000. In recent days, bitcoin's value has jumped partly due to a surge in trading from Japan and Korea. Japan recently approved bitcoin's use as a legal currency for retailers, CNBC reports. At the same time, some investors see the asset as a "safe haven" against geopolitical risks, despite bitcoin's own volatility.

Bitcoin has gained $3.7 billion in market capitalization since Monday, to reach about about $32 billion, while the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has gained $11.3 billion in the same period to hit a total of $67 billion, according to CryptoCurrency Market Capitalizations.

Over the course of the past 12 months, the value of bitcoin has risen 350%.

© 2017 Time Inc.
Follow FORTUNE