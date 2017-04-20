Tech
Search
Social MediaThe FTC Says Celebrity Social Media Ads Are Still Too Sneaky
Mark Fields5 Questions With Ford CEO Mark Fields
Mad Money - Season 10
UnileverThe Maker of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Has Bought a Fancier Upstart
FOOD PRODUCTS
rentsRents Are Falling in New York and Silicon Valley
GRI.05.01.17
Sam Island
A Boom With A View

The Uncomfortable Reality Behind Uber’s Culture Meltdown

Erin Griffith
9:00 AM ET

💥A Boom with a View💥 is a column about startups and the technology industry, written by Erin Griffith. Find them all here: fortune.com/boom.

When a company as successful as Uber stumbles as dramatically as the startup did this year, the blame game begins. Uber’s leaders should have earlier addressed allegations of sexism and workplace harassment. Investors should have pressured management to fire HR policy violators. Certainly the board of directors should be held accountable for something.

“It’s been a tough 24 hours. I know the company is hurting,” CEO Travis Kalanick wrote to staff before announcing an independent review of the company’s workplace environment.

For years, Uber’s toxic culture was a poorly kept secret in Silicon Valley. A recent string of exposés only served to tell the rest of the world what techies already knew.

Some people tried to push for changes. “We have hit a dead end in trying to influence the company quietly from the inside,” wrote investors Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein in an open letter published in February. But many more said nothing, believing themselves powerless to make a difference at a company with a “super-voting” stock structure. (Kalanick and his cofounders essentially control Uber’s board with shares worth 10 votes to every one regular shareholder vote; he can’t easily be fired.)

Talk to anyone in the tech industry about Uber and your conversation will go something like this: “What a mess! Glad it’s not mine.” (Pause.) “But also, uh, we can do better!”

Preventing another Uber-like situation is not just the right thing to do, ethically speaking. It’s also in everyone’s best business interest. One company’s toxic culture reflects badly on an entire industry ecosystem.

The uncomfortable reality is that no single aspect of Uber’s culture—what critics call a strategy of growth at any cost, a view of human resources as a mere recruiting arm, a celebration of vague mantras including “Always be hustling” and “Be yourself”—is unique to the company. Until Uber’s recent public relations crisis, many people in Silicon Valley equated the company’s aggressive tactics with its success. (Worth $68 billion, it is the most valuable venture-backed company in the world.) Young founders admired Kalanick for his temerity.

They should heed the lessons of Uber’s plight. Many investors believe that a company’s beliefs and behaviors are set by the time it hires its 20th employee. A “cultural retrofit,” I’m told, is nearly impossible. That’s why venture capitalists increasingly prize clearly stated values, ethical decision-making, transparency among staff, and recruiters who can find diverse candidates for leadership roles.

These considerations can be an afterthought to entrepreneurs rushing to turn ideas into businesses. But facing them early is better than the alternative: building a wildly successful business that’s rotten to the core.

A version of this article appears in the May 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Lessons in Uber's Rough Ride."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE