Finance
Search
Best CompaniesApple’s New iPad Plans Might Be Ramping Up for a Big Unveiling
Apps on a iPad shown in an Apple shop. On the March 25,
Best CompaniesApple Reportedly Facing Trouble Over Tipping on Chinese Apps
U.S.-NEW YORK-IPHONE 7-IPHONE 7 PLUS-RELEASED
Emmanuel MacronEmmanuel Macron’s Plan to Save France—and the Euro
Fortune Magazine, Macron, French Election
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, May 19
Donald Trump

President Trump Is Causing More Economic Uncertainty Than the 2008 Financial Crisis

Lucinda Shen
9:09 AM ET

Donald Trump's election has led to greater uncertainty than the Financial Crisis of 2008.

That's according to the Economic Policy U.S. Uncertainty Index, as first reported by CNBC. The election of the businessman to the White House was the third biggest creator of economic uncertainty in the U.S. in the index's 30-year record. Only the fiscal cliff in 2011 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks led to greater levels of worry.

The index, created by economists from Stanford, the University of Chicago, and Northwestern, measures economic policy uncertainty by judging how many times words denoting uncertainty, including Federal Reserve and White House, show up in newspapers. At the same time, the researchers also take into account economic forecasts. The researchers assume that a higher disparity of opinions implies a greater level of uncertainty.

On a global scale, January, the month of Trump's inauguration, was the most uncertain since the index began tracking international uncertainty a decade age.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE