Finance
Search
AirbnbAirbnb Host Rented Out Rooms That Were Illegally Built on the Roof, Officials Say
Donald TrumpIt May Be Too Late to Bet That President Trump Will Be Impeached
WalmartWhy Walmart, Starbucks, and Others Give Some Employees Less Paid Leave
Wal-Mart Dominates U.S. Retail Economy
Donald TrumpTrump Said to Want Fewer Press Briefings and Less Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Agriculture And Rural Prosperity In America
President Trump signs an Executive Order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Olivier Douliery—Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Jim Chanos on Donald Trump: Markets Are Already Pricing in President Pence

Lucinda Shen
6:53 PM ET

The rally following Donald Trump's election assumed that the new president would be able to enact pro-business policies.

But now that his presidency is being overcast by investigations and some calls for impeachment, investors may be wondering: why aren't stock markets reacting more strongly? After a 1% drop the day after former FBI Director James Comey controversy-inducing memo about the Michael Flynn investigation, the S&P 500 even rose back into the green Thursday.

Based on one popular theory, markets aren't reacting because investors don't see a high chance of impeachment — at least not yet. But according to another posited by famed short seller Jim Chanos over at Kynikos Associates on Thursday, markets are actually factoring in a potential impeachment. It's just that they're also factoring in the next step: a potentially more predictable replacement.

"I think they're beginning to factor [Pence] in, that's for sure," Chanos told Axios at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas. "The markets are hoping for Vice President Pence to become President... a more stable person being able to enact a Republican agenda."

It might however be worth noting that Chanos has generally contributed to Democratic candidates in at least the past five years. Though ahead of the most recent presidential elections, Chanos said he'd write in his own candidate instead of voting for Hillary Clinton.

At any rate, any impeachment proceedings are likely to be lengthy, and difficult to initiate.

"Categorical proof of an intent to obstruct justice is not easily proven, in particular in the political arena," noted a team of Evercore ISI analysts in a Wednesday note. "There is a very high bar for initiating proceedings against a president whose popularity among the Republican base has only eroded slightly to date."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE