Term Sheet — Tuesday, April 18

ET CETERA

Unicorn Watch: Houzz, an online platform for home remodeling and design services, is in the market raising a large new round of venture funding that could value the company at more than $5 billion, several sources familiar with the situation tell my colleague Leena Rao and I. The talks are early, but sources say the company could raise as much as $500 million. Asked to comment, a Houzz representative wrote, “It’s not true.”

Founded in 2009 by Adi Tatarko and Alon Cohen, Houzz has raised $213 million in funding to date. The Palo Alto-based company’s latest round, a $165 million Series D in late 2014 led by Sequoia Capital, valued it at $2.3 billion.

Houzz is notable for a couple of reasons: It’s a marketplace and e-commerce site that is both highly community-focused and content-focused. (Some say it combines Pinterest, Yelp, Amazon, and Taskrabbit.) It has three revenue streams: advertising, commissions from its local services marketplace, and fees from its listings business. It claims 40 million monthly active users. And it’s one of the only startups worth $1 billion or more with a female co-founder.

This deal may mark the beginning of a bifurcation of the billion-dollar startup club. Many so-called “unicorns” raised huge cash reserves in late 2014 and early 2015 on fears that the go-go market for funding might dry up. Now, two to three years later, many of them face the decision to raise more money or suck it up and go public. Houzz is clearly choosing the former.

Being Honest: Yesterday I got exactly three minutes to ask Jessica Alba exactly two questions about her startup, The Honest Company, at an event. I asked about the company’s “reset” earlier this year, with layoffs, restructuring, and a new CEO. Here’s what she said:

“For me its just part of the natural evolution – I hope five years from now I’m not the same person I am today and as a business I want to put that same wisdom into how we operate the company.

“We had to reevaluate and restructure for where the consumer wants us to be, and we realized we were really heavy on e-commerce and needed more expertise in more traditional CPG, and certainly more sales expertise, R&D innovation, and marketing, and not just direct-to-consumer marketing. So we really looked at ourselves and saw where we were really strong and where we could fill in the gaps, and so last year was about that – reevaluating who we are today what our consumers want from us, and just refreshing our business to meet the consumers’ needs.”

…and about the company’s decision to characterize (and value) itself as a tech company rather than a more traditional consumer products company:

“There are lots of nuance in there. We have tech and e-commerce expertise and competencies – that’s how we launched – and we never have to learn that behavior. A lot of other people in branding today, when they don’t start [direct to consumer], they’re trying to learn that behavior and how to run a business online, and we see these giant companies that just can’t crack it because it’s nuanced and it changes every couple of years and it’s difficult, frankly. I think every brand is a consumer-facing brand – we are evolving and we are omni-channel. It shouldn’t even be a ‘thing’ to be omni-channel – every brand should just be where consumers want to be.”

Later on stage, Alba was asked whether female founders like herself, or, say, Elizabeth Holmes, get an unfair amount of attention – positive and negative -- because they are women. Alba said that’s likely the case because there are so few women in business. “People want to spotlight me because it’s salacious or it’s a headline,” she noted.

That’s amplified by about 1,000x for a celebrity, which is the double-edged sword of celebrity-driven companies. They’re great for generating a lot of attention. But the attention doesn’t go away if the news is bad.

One last thing: When Alba was initially pitching investors on The Honest Company, she says the most common feedback from VC’s was, “I’m going to go home and ask my wife.” So, even movie stars aren’t immune to that lame feedback, which I am hoping has disappeared from pitch meetings in the years since Honest was starting out.

Speaking of: Theranos said it has reached an agreement with regulators to stay out of blood testing for two years in exchange for reduced penalties. Read more here .

Meanwhile, the Delaware courts are scrutinizing the share exchange offer Theranos is offering is investors, Reuters reports . The judge is especially concerned about potential coercion, since the exchange would require shareholders to abandon any fraud claims against Theranos, its CEO Elizabeth Holmes, and its directors and officers – a highly unusual deal term. Read the full analysis here .