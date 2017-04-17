On Point

Essence publishes its first ever #Woke100 list

It’s an embarrassment of riches, an extraordinary list of black women who are working on social change in a variety of areas. You’ll recognize many – Shonda Rhimes, Luvvie Ajayi, Michelle Alexander, Roxane Gay, and Patrisse Cullors are all on the list – but there are many other women whose names we don't typically hear, doing the work in business, tech, law, and science. Click through, get inspired, Link’em in, and add them to your panelist binders. Oh, and I buried the lede: I made the list too. Humbled and honored to be recognized, and grateful for each of you who give me insight, inspiration, and a killer e-mail open rate.

Essence

Understanding the racial wealth gap

A recent report from Demos , a liberal public policy research organization, and the Institute for Assets & Social Policy (IASP) at Brandeis shows that black and brown households lag significantly behind white ones in household wealth, one of the most important indicators of financial success. According to The Asset Value of Whiteness, in 2013 the median white household had $13 in net wealth for every dollar held by the median black household and $10 for each dollar held by the median Latinx household. The same report convincingly showed that the interventions we typically think of corrective for struggling households aren’t helping black and brown ones: College education, full-time employment, two-parent households and better financial planning are not closing the gap.

Demos

How the model minority myth hurts people at work

It’s more than just the pressure to succeed, says professor and researcher Adia Harvey Wingfield. Racism affects the professional potential of Asian people from the time they become students. While Korean, Chinese and Japanese people have made it part-way into managerial ranks, Hmong, Laotian, Cambodian, and Filipino Americans remain overrepresented in low-wage jobs. “Research suggests that whites see Asian American men as being unfit for management, because they are stereotyped as passive and weak,” which operates as a racialized glass ceiling. But throughout their professional development, being rewarded for silence means that very real problems – from discrimination to depression – go unaddressed. “When Asian Americans are depicted as the minority group that doesn’t complain, attract negative attention, or cause problems, it can feel uncomfortable for them to point out stereotypes, insults, and assaults,” she writes.

The Atlantic

How to avoid cultural appropriation at Coachella

It’s that time of year again when photos of festival-going white folks wearing bindi dots, cornrow hairstyles, and “Indian” headdresses will gleefully populate online feeds only to become cautionary tales depicting a wide variety of cultural crimes and misdemeanors. In Teen Vogue's newest column, appropriately called “Don’t Do It Girl,” Jessica Andrews explains exactly why each act of decoration is a separate but equal problem. “Bindis, feathered headpieces, dashikis, war paint: Coachella street style is mired in cultural appropriation. And it's the kind that reeks of privilege.” Click through and share, share, share. We'll pick this up again at Halloween.

Teen Vogue

David Dao, from yellow menace to model minority and back again

ICYMI: Frank Guan has written an important piece that helps deconstruct the historical elements of bigotry and resentment currently in play in the lives of Asian Americans. Like Sullivan, he starts with the recent incident on United. By leaking his past criminal troubles, “David Dao is being forced out of one narrative, that of the dutiful, nonblack professional, into another narrative: that of the recalcitrant, nonwhite criminal.” While clearly black people remain the central targets of authority, “[t]he social power that permits one to safely refuse the commands of the state will never be extended to anyone who is not clearly middle-class as well as white.” The “model minority” notion was embraced by white elites in part to congratulate themselves for instituting a meritocratic education system after WWII. If you don't act like middle-class white people after some schooling, what happens next is your fault. But now, an increasingly threatened “majority” is being encouraged to reconsider all people of color as suspicious interlopers, who are taking what’s rightfully theirs.

New York Magazine

Tribal communities brace for the elimination of an essential program

Bracing for another blow to the health, safety, and autonomy of impoverished indigenous communities, tribal officials are keeping a close eye on the current budget: The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, has been targeted for elimination. The program which helps low-income families with their heating and cooling needs has become indispensable for tribal members, many of whom live in states with extreme weather. "People will die" without LIHEAP, Eileen Shot, who administers it for the Rosebud Sioux, told Fortune. Supporters of the move say that energy assistance would be better served by individual states. But Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association, says that states and charities can’t handle the need. "There are a number of ways to help people afford energy, but you can't take $3.3 billion away from this program without consequences," he said.

Fortune