Leadership
Search
petsPetSmart Buys Online Pet Retail Rival Chewy.com
Pet Smart store
PointCloudIBM’s Cloud Is Possibly the Only Sunny Spot on the Balance Sheet
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2015
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
Commentary
CEO Daily

Arconic and the Activists

Alan Murray
8:24 AM ET

Good morning.

What was shaping up to be one of the year’s great battles between an activist investor—Paul Singer’s Elliott Management—and an established corporate CEO—Arconic (and formerly Alcoa) CEO Klaus Kleinfeld—took a strange turn yesterday when Kleinfeld resigned under pressure from his board because of a letter he wrote to a senior officer at Elliott.

Details of the letter haven’t been released. But the board said it showed “poor judgement” on Kleinfeld’s part, and Elliott described it as an “attempt to intimidate or extort a senior officer” of the firm.

I had lunch with Kleinfeld just a few weeks ago. At the time, he was girding for the battle, and felt an Elliott victory would hurt Arconic’s commitment to innovation in new materials. He seemed confident he had the support of both his board and his customers. Indeed, the company put together a web site that included strong testimonials from the CEOs of Airbus, Boeing, United Technologies and GE Aviation, all backing Kleinfeld and arguing he was committed to delivering innovation for their firms.

But Elliott has been harsh in its criticism of Kleinfeld’s leadership, attacking the company’s high overhead costs, its Park Avenue headquarters, and its costly marketing campaign. (You can see its latest attack video here.) It even went so far as lining up a replacement…Larry Lawson, most recently CEO of Spirit Aerosystems

The Arconic board is headed by Pat Russo—a veteran of corporate battles. She oversaw Lucent’s merger with Paris-based Alcatel, before being pushed out in the infighting between French and American leadership. She also served as lead director of Hewlett Packard, when activist pressure contributed to a decision to split the company in two.

Interestingly, the Arconic board insisted in its letter yesterday that Kleinfeld’s departure was “not made in response to the proxy fight or Elliott Management’s criticisms of the company’s strategy, leadership or performance, and is not in any way related to the financials or records of the company.” And it called on Elliott to back down. The hedge fund indicated it will continue the battle. Arconic stock rose 3%.

I received many responses to Friday’s item on the Harvard Business Review article arguing our capitalist system has become too tilted in favor of short-term shareholder returns—virtually all of the comments favoring the argument. The authors argued that it is up to the board of directors to protect a company's long-term future. Arconic's board now has that responsibility squarely in its lap.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE