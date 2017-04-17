Rumors are swirling about Amazon's interest in buying a brick and mortar retailers. Following last week's report that the e-commerce giant looked at acquiring high-end grocery chain Whole Foods , The New York Post is reporting that Amazon has expressed "moderate interest" in acquiring BJ's Wholesale Club.

BJ's, which was taken private in 2011 for $2.8 billion, is reportedly up for sale after putting aside plans for an IPO. Investors expect BJ's to fetch at least $4 billion for an acquisition. The membership-only wholesale retailer operates over 200 retail warehouse clubs and 130 gas stations across 15 U.S. states. It competes against Sam's Club and Costco .

Amazon's interest in a retailer, especially one that sells groceries, isn't particularly surprising. The e-commerce giant has recently been experimenting with a line of convenience and grocery stores called Amazon Go .

Amazon also offers its own online grocery delivery and ordering service, Amazon Fresh, which has been operating since 2007. Amazon Fresh previously cost $299 annually, but the terms of membership were changed in 2016 to include $15 monthly fee on top of the $99 Amazon charges for its marquis subscription service for shipping and content streaming, Amazon Prime. And the company has also been opening up a number of brick and mortar bookstores, including locations in Seattle, San Diego, and Boston.

BJ's would likely be Amazon's largest acquisition to date. The company paid $775 million for robotics company Kiva Systems in 2012 and shelled out $1.2 billion for e-commerce company Zappos in 2009.