Starbucks Is Adding a Secret Unicorn-Colored Frappuccino to Its Menu This Week

Let's face it: Frappuccinos from Starbucks are an excuse to drink a milkshake in the morning. Now, however, the coffee giant has taken that idea to the extreme.

Starbucks will officially unveil its colorful Unicorn Frappuccino this week, according to the company and social media posts by employees at Starbucks locations around the country.

The drink, once on the secret menu, will join Starbucks's official menu this week at some locations. A representative from Starbucks told Fortune the drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April 19 to April 23.

“Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino comes with a bit of magic – as you sip and stir, the color of the beverage magically changes from purple to pink and the flavors evolve from sweet and fruity to tangy and tart,” Starbucks said. “The more you swirl, the more pink and tangy the beverage turns.”

Before Starbucks confirmed the release of the drink, employees at stores in Washington , Iowa and California , among other locations, posted images of the drinks on social media .

The rumors are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino!(for limited time)🦄 pic.twitter.com/iyYjLKEkgz - hunter (@HuntzMorgan) April 14, 2017

A Starbucks barista described the drink as "a mango creme frappuccino with a couple of pink powder scoops, sour blue syrup drizzle and whipped cream sprinkled with blue and pink powder," as reported by Today .

Rumors about the new drink started earlier this month after one Starbucks employee found a package of pink powder and posted a photo of it on Reddit.