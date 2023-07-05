For most people 11am might be the time to eat breakfast—or perhaps enjoy a morning cup of coffee. For millionaire healthtech CEO Bryan Johnson, it’s dinner time.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur is two years into a project aiming to reverse his age by 27 years, his ultimate goal being to “achieve age 18” in every part of his health, from his organs to his teeth and hair.

Experiments thus far, conducted by his business Blueprint, have included swapping blood with his 17-year-old son and 70-year-old father, as well as undergoing daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors.

His exercise routine—which consists of 35 different moves completed just after his wake-up call of 4.30am—fits in around a tightly controlled diet, which the man reportedly worth $400 million shed further light on this week.

On July 4, Johnson confirmed to astonished followers on Twitter that a screenshot from the Blueprint was correct in stating he ate his last meal of the day in the late morning.

Fans queried whether or not “Dinner at 11am” was a typo or a colloquialism—in the U.K. “dinner” is sometimes used to refer to lunch—to which the millionaire replied: “My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11am.”

In the five-hour time frame, he eats three meals: a super veggie salad followed by a nutty pudding, and a third meal which can be anything from a stuffed sweet potato to an orange and fennel salad.

Johnson—who founded payment processing company Braintree and neurotechnology business Kernel—also starts the day with a “green giant” smoothie packed with ingredients like collagen, spermidine and creatine.

My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11am. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 4, 2023

Alongside his meals, Johnson takes a swathe of vitamins and supplements.

A portion of his $2-million-a-year lifestyle plan—a full Blueprint ‘starter kit’ is coming soon—available online shows that Johnson takes a minimum of 28 supplements when he wakes up.

With dinner—the section which caught the eye of fans—Johnson takes another 18 supplements, another one before bed—as well as additions such as 30ml of extra virgin olive oil every day and testosterone patches six times a week.

No aches or pains

The self-proclaimed “professional rejuvenation athlete” claims to be inching closer to his aim of having an 18-year-old body.

In his monthly notes for May 2023, Johnson said he can now leg press 800lbs which puts him in the top 1-2% of 18-year-olds. According to online health performance calculator Strength Level, this puts Johnson in the “advanced” category, just shy of the “elite” benchmark of 826lbs.

Similarly, Johnson says he can successfully bench press 240lbs which puts him in the top 10% of 18-year-olds, according to Strength Level putting the entrepreneur between the “intermediate” and “advanced” categories.

Johnson also said his VO2 max—the amount of oxygen the body uses while exercising as hard as it can—now sits at 58.7 ml/kg/min which also puts him in the top 1.5% of 18-year-olds.

And despite the grueling tests, workouts and regimes, Johnson said his body is allowing him to keep pushing even further.

“One of the best parts of Blueprint: no aches and pains anywhere in my body allowing me to do just about anything,” he wrote.