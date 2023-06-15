‘Positive’ parenting protects kids’ brains from damage caused by stress, according to a new study. But there’s a catch

We can’t always protect our children from the hard knocks of life—but parenting them with care may shield them from the negative impact of stress.

That’s according to an article published this week in the medical journal PNAS Nexus. “Positive” parenting—defined by researchers as warm, supportive, validating, and responsive—had a protective effect on children ages 10-17 who experienced major stressors like illness, poverty, or the death of a loved one.

Stress places children at higher risk of behavior problems and decreased volumes of hippocampus—a vulnerable area in the brain that plays an important role in learning and memory. Stressed youth, however, who experienced “high levels” of positive parenting didn’t suffer such consequences. That’s according to researchers who followed nearly 500 older children, surveying them and examining MRIs of their brains.

But there’s a catch: The protective effect was only found in kids who reported being parented in a positive manner. Children who reported negative parenting—but whose parents disagreed—didn’t experience any significant protection against behavior problems and reduced brain volumes, researchers reported.

“Such findings underscore the importance of including youth as reporters of their own experiences to better understand consequences for neurodevelopment and behavior,” they write.

The neuroscience behind positive parenting

Parenting may be an artform, but positive parenting is grounded in neuroscience. So contends attachment specialist Daniel Hughes and clinical psychologist Jonathan Baylin, who co-wrote the 2012 book Brain-based Parenting: The neuroscience of caregiving for healthy attachment.

The following four factors form the basis of healthy caregiving, the duo contends: