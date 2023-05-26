‘Gen Z will have the most successful marriages yet,’ a Tinder relationship expert claims. Here’s why

Gen Z daters are “investing in emotional well-being and clear communication”—and as a result, they’ll “have the most successful marriages yet.”

That’s according to Tinder global relationship insights expert Paul Brunson, who made the bold prediction this week in a news release accompanying the dating app’s Future of Dating Report 2023.

The majority—nearly 70%—of Gen Z daters (ages 18-25) believe they’re refreshing dating standards and making the oft-heartbreaking pastime healthier, according to the report. Among its findings:

80% of Gen Z daters say that self-care is their top priority when dating.



Nearly 80% want prospective partners to also make self-care their top priority.



75% find a potential mate more attractive if that person is open to working on their mental well-being.



Values-based qualities like loyalty, respect, and open-mindedness are more important than looks, in the minds of Gen Z daters.



Gen Z daters would rather leave a relationship than betray their personal values.

What’s more, Gen Z daters are 32% less likely to ghost potential matches than those over 33, the survey found.

Couple that with the fact that most Tinder users claim they don’t drink or only do so occasionally, Gen Z daters are playing the field with clear minds and their hearts and standards in the right place, Brunson says.

It may be largely for not, though—marriage isn’t at the top of Gen Z’s wish list, according to the popular dating app, which is mostly used by members of that particular generation.

Among the report’s other findings:

80% of surveyed Tinder users say they’ve dated someone of a different ethnicity.

Half of users say they would be open to dating someone with a disability or who is neurodiverse.

Users identifying as non-binary have increased by 104% over the past year.

Gen Z’s acceptance of differences is “paving the way for future generations to embrace their true selves and live their best lives,” Brunson says.