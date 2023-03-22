Taylor Swift fans are sharing their health tips and hydration plans for the singer’s 3-hour show

Taylor Swift’s long awaited Era’s tour is finally here. The tour—which caused a TicketMaster crash after more than 2 million people rushed the site to snag seats in a single day late last year—debuted in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend.

While the lucky bunch of first concert goers swarmed social media to share their favorite songs, outfits, and moments from the show—including Swift appearing to dive through and swim across the stage—they are also giving their fellow fans a PSA more urgent than brushing up on lyrics from her debut album. The message: stay hydrated, and have a bathroom plan.

The concert totaled 44 songs spanning three hours, which exceeds the typical length of artists’ stadium tours. But it’s no surprise as the 12-time Grammy award-winning singer, who broke streaming records after the release of her latest album “Midnights,” will perform songs spanning the course of her nearly two-decade-long career.

TikToks since the weekend are captioned with both the #taylorswiftconcert and #stayhydrated hashtags. One TikToker posted a video with the writing, “I know I need to save money to spend a ridiculous amount on water from the stadium so I can stay hydrated during my show.”

Some fans say they will stay, “the most hydrated in their life,” to be sure they don’t lose out on any hype. While others say watch out for sporting layered outfits and heels, which will inevitably make speedy bathroom breaks more challenging, not to mention be less comfortable for the three hours. Another fan with tickets in April tells the Wall Street Journal she “plans to hydrate sparingly with Liquid I.V., a powder that is mixed with water and promises an energy boost.”

During a five-year hiatus from the stage, Swift recorded four albums including new pandemic-era hits that struck a chord during lockdown. She has also re-recorded old hits, adding an expanded 10-minute version of a fan favorite from the “Red” album.

Of course, she has to give each album their due attention, and fans know all too well they must prepare in advance of their marathon.

And now that the set list is far from a secret, people on social media are divulging their “bathroom break” song, knowing they will likely have to step out during the course of the show at least once.

But one dedicated fan has another plan. “I fought for six hours of my life to get these tickets. I have never seen Taylor Swift before. I will wear a f****** diaper before I leave my seat at Eras,” the fan shares on TikTok.

Swift’s excited but equally concerned fans wonder how the singer belts nearly 50 songs while staying hydrated and using the restroom herself. While only a select few know what really happens between sets, it’s clear the artist’s stamina does not go unnoticed.

“Sure, Springsteen and Prince played these legendary long shows, but they were not singing the entire time. They had bands, and a whole lot of instrumental work that extended out the show,” Nathan Hubbard, former Ticketmaster chief executive and co-host of the Ringer’s “Every Single Album: Taylor Swift” podcast series, tells the Wall Street Journal.

Still, it doesn’t mean fans cannot take a break just because their idol keeps cranking out album after album. In fact, it is important to prepare so you can best enjoy the concert. …Ready for it?

Concert health tips

Swift fans’ concern for hydration is not without basis. With long stints of standing and high-energy activity, hydration helps regulate the body’s temperature and avoid lightheadedness and fatigue.

Alcohol and drinks high in sugar content can cause the body to lose fluids quicker and put people at risk for dehydration. Concert-goers should focus on water and electrolytes, which can keep you energized, and help replenish the salt lost if you’re sweating.

When attending a concert, especially a lengthy one like Swift’s, hydrating in the days and hours up to the event will help. While standard guidance touts 64 oz. of water per day, dancing and jumping (and screaming) will require more fluids so your body can keep up with your energy.

Especially after concerts ceased during the pandemic, people may also feel overwhelmed being in crowds again, which can trigger a stress response in the body.

Singer Maggie Rogers, who is on tour for her album “Surrender,” spoke out last month after noticing people’s increased anxiety at concerts.

“So something is happening on this tour that we have never ever experienced before,” she says on TikTok. “Which is that we’re seeing more people than ever either pass out or have panic attacks in the audience.”

Experts suggest taking breaks if you feel overwhelmed, sitting down and focusing on your breath.

Swift’s marathons continue, as she will perform for 52 dates across the U.S. ending the tour at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles in August.