Major formula manufacturer Reckitt has announced a recall of two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a potential cross-contamination with bacteria known as Cronobacter sakazakii.

The recall, which was announced on Monday, impacts 145,000 cans of the 12.9-ounce formula that were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico, and the recalled batches have the following numbers on the bottom of the cans: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. Both batches have a UPC code of 300871214415 and a use-by date of March 1, 2024, according to an announcement of the recall.

Reckitt says that the product has been tested and confirmed negative for contaminants, and no adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported. However, the formula is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. No other batches of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula or other Reckitt products have been impacted.

“After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party,” the company said in the announcement. “We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”

Consumers are advised to dispose of the product if it’s impacted by the recall, or return the item to the place of purchase for a total refund.

Cronobacter bacteria was behind the Abbott Nutrition formula recall last year, which contributed to a nationwide formula shortage. The bacteria can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis.

Symptoms related to Cronobacter infection include:

poor feeding

irritability

temperature changes

jaundice

grunting breaths

abnormal body movements

Caregivers are encouraged to contact their health care provider right away to report symptoms in their infant and receive immediate care.