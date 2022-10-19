Few things are as controversial in parenting groups as screen time: to do it or not to do it? And if so, how much? It’s enough to drive any parent desperate for a quiet moment or two absolutely mad. But there’s some hope.

According to a study from University of Portsmouth and Paris Naneterre University in France, some screen use can be beneficial to your child, depending on the context. Researchers from both universities analyzed nearly 500 studies published within the last two decades and found that when television is introduced early on, especially to young infants, it may have detrimental effects on their play, language development and executive functioning. The key, they say, is the quality of the programming, not the quantity that is watched.

“We’re used to hearing that screen exposure is bad for a child and can do serious damage to their development if it’s not limited to say less than an hour a day. While it can be harmful, our study suggests the focus should be on the quality or context of what a child is watching, not the quantity,” says Dr. Eszter Somogyi in a press release about the study. “Weak narrative, fast pace editing, and complex stimuli can make it difficult for a child to extract or generalize information. But when screen content is appropriate for a child’s age, it’s likely to have a positive effect, particularly when it’s designed to encourage interaction.”

Researchers also found that watching television with your children can help with cognitive development as they’re able to engage with you and ask questions.

“Watching television with your child and elaborating and commenting on what is viewed can help enhance their understanding of the content, reinforcing their learning during educational programs,” explains Somogyi. “Coviewing can also contribute to the development of their conversation skills and provides children with a role model for appropriate television viewing behavior.”

Experts warn that screen use should not replace other learning activities, such as playing and socializing with other children. If you are going to proceed with screen viewing, it’s important to choose age-adapted content; conduct viewing with adult supervision; and not have another device or TV screen playing in the background.

Some fun and diverse age-appropriate shows to check out with your little ones are:

Bluey: The kid-friendly animated show from Australia is in its third season and all about a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and her misadventures with her father, mother and younger sister, Bingo. It’s aimed at preschoolers, but with eight-minute episodes, parents are fans, too!

Gracie’s Corner: The viral YouTube show features catchy remixes to popular nursery rhymes and teaches children about the alphabet, affirmations and more. You’ll find it impossible to get the “Phonics Song” out of your head!

Ada Twist, Scientist: Recommended for children 3 and up, this Netflix show based on a book series features a kid scientist named Ada and her two best friends trying to figure out how the world works.

Eureka!: Described as The Flintstones meets Doc McStuffins, this animated show for preschoolers is set in the Stone Age and is centered around the titular character, an inventor known for her problem-solving skills.

Songs for Littles: For babies and toddlers, there’s Ms. Rachel, a real teacher who helps children learn how to talk through play, nursery rhymes and other techniques approved by speech therapists and early childhood experts.