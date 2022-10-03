While melatonin may help you doze off and get a good night’s rest, you may want to think twice before giving the supplement to your child or teen. Increased melatonin overdoses and trips to the emergency room for children have prompted the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) to issue a health advisory encouraging parents to consult with a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.

Melatonin is a natural sleep hormone that is made in the brain and helps us regulate our sleep timing. Although some people may use extra melatonin to help improve their sleep, too much of it can lead to an overdose. Symptoms of a melatonin overdose can include headache, dizziness, and irritability, according to the AASM.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the annual number of melatonin ingestions in children that were reported to poison control centers increased by 530% between 2012 and 2021, with a total of 260,435 ingestions reported. Melatonin was also the most frequently ingested substance among children in 2020.

“While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders, like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or adults fall asleep faster,” says Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chair of the AASM Public Safety Committee, in a press release. “Instead of turning to melatonin, parents should work on encouraging their children to develop good sleep habits, like setting a regular bedtime and wake time, having a bedtime routine, and limiting screen time as bedtime approaches.”

Because melatonin is considered a dietary supplement, it does not receive the same oversight from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that over-the-counter and prescription medications receive. As such, melatonin content can vary widely among supplements. According to one study, the most significant variability in melatonin content was found in chewable tablets, which is the form children are most likely to use.

“The availability of melatonin as gummies or chewable tablets makes it more tempting to give to children and more likely for them to overdose,” says Rishi. “Parents should talk directly with their child’s health care professional before giving their children melatonin products. Often, behavioral interventions other than medication are successful in addressing insomnia in children.”

To encourage safe use of melatonin in children and teens, the AASM recommends keeping it out of reach of children; consulting with a pediatric health care professional before starting use; adhering to the recommended dosage and timing; and selecting a product with the USP Verified Mark to allow for safer use.