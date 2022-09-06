When it comes to suicide prevention, seniors are often overlooked. But Katherine Suberlak, a social worker and vice president of clinical services at Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers for adults on Medicare, wants to ensure care for older adults is part of the conversation.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve seen an increase of isolation and loneliness—both coming from a place of safety as it relates to the COVID-19 response,” says Suberlak. “But we also need to adjust to this new normal and make sure our seniors are well supported in their community and that both their primary care and mental health needs are met. It’s about caring for the whole person.”

Although adults 65 and older comprise 12% of the population, they account for 18% of suicides. Some of the risk factors include loneliness, which is often attributed to loss of a spouse or partner and living far from family and friends. Added to that is the reality that seniors are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, with less than 5% of people 65 and over having received counseling or therapy in the last few years.