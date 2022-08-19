Obsessing over your toddler’s first 100 words? This study says your hard work may pay off

Parents of young children are probably familiar with educator Roger Priddy’s infamous First 100 Words. The bestselling board book is a mainstay on baby registries and nursery bookshelves across the country. Now new research shows why that book and other resources designed to help children learn their first words may prove invaluable.

In a recent study published in Early Education and Development, researchers have found that children who enter preschool with good vocabulary and attention skills do better in class. The study, which involved 900 four-year-olds from eight U.S. states, asked them to identify common objects, such as fruit, zoo animals and household items in pictures, and concluded that children with stronger vocabulary skills at the start of preschool “displayed more positive engagement with both their teachers and peers.”

“Children’s vocabulary skills rapidly grow and become increasingly complex in the preschool context; children both acquire and start to use more expressive vocabulary to communicate their needs and thoughts with others,” says lead author Qingqing Yang from the Ohio State University. “As part of this process, children learn more new words and abstract concepts and use those as psychological tools to represent and understand objective relations and social rules.”