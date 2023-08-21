The crypto world wants to known why Vitalik Buterin just deposited $1 million in Ether with Coinbase

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin sparked a flurry of online speculation on Monday after sending 600 Ether, about $1 million worth, to the crypto exchange Coinbase.
The 29-year-old sent the funds from his publicly labeled address, vitalik.eth, according to Etherscan. The transfer comes as Ether has dropped more than 10% over the past week. On Monday, it was trading down about 0.35%, near $1,600.
X, formerly Twitter, was filled with theories regarding Buterin’s transfer, with some saying he was paying off a debt while others were claiming that he was looking to dump the coin before it fell further.
Vitalik for real dumping while everyone else staked their #Eth for the next 10 years. 😂#Ethererum #Dump #Crypto #Staking #investing— Anon Vee (@Anon43Vee) August 21, 2023
Some also speculated the transfer may have something to do with Coinbase’s new layer-2 blockchain, Base, which is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The network officially launched earlier this month, and Coinbase has tried to attract users and developers through a multi-week “Onchain Summer” Web3 festival that includes brand partnerships, NFT mints, and 100 Ether in grants designated for developers seeking to build on the chain.
Gm!— Marty (@martyluko) August 21, 2023
We all know what happens next when @VitalikButerin starts to move $eth around
Market tops every. Single. Time.
Or maybe he’s just excited to use the $base layer 😂😂#crypto #bitcoin https://t.co/DXhZfybNgb
Still, several people pointed out that Buterin’s transfer to Coinbase is a confidence setback for Ether, which has taken a hit in the past couple weeks as investors have fled to other asset classes.
Despite what would seem to many investors as a large transfer, some pointed out that Buterin still holds about $6.5 million worth of Ether in the vitalik.eth wallet.