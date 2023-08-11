Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail revoked after DOJ accuses him of tampering with multiple witnesses, including ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison

The disgraced founder and former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will now spend at least the next two months behind bars after a judge revoked his bail on Friday afternoon.

Sam Bankman-Fried had previously been under house arrest in his parents’ home in Palo Alto, Calif., following a release on a $250 million bond.

However, the Justice Department accused Bankman-Fried, who had limited access to a cellphone and the internet from his parents’ house, of tampering with witnesses once the New York Times wrote a story on Caroline Ellison, former head of Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund Alameda, using previously unpublished, private Google documents.

The sudden revocation of Bankman-Fried’s bond comes less than two months before his trial on Oct. 2, in which the Justice Department will argue that the former crypto heavyweight conspired to commit wire fraud, lender fraud, and securities fraud in at most eight charges the government has levied against the FTX founder. Prosecutors asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan to schedule a subsequent trial on five other charges for early 2024.

Since the U.S. government successfully extradited the former crypto billionaire in December from the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the government has alleged that Bankman-Fried has repeatedly tried to “corruptly influence witnesses and interfere with a fair trial through attempted public harassment and shaming,” it argued in a filing advocating for his incarceration.

In January, the government said that Bankman-Fried wrote to a top FTX lawyer over the messaging app Signal and said he’d “really love to reconnect and see if there’s a way for us to have a constructive relationship, use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other.”

After prosecutors caught wind of Bankman-Fried’s contact with the lawyer, they successfully pushed Judge Kaplan to further limit the conditions of his bail, preventing him from reaching out to former employees at FTX and Alameda as well as limiting his access to the internet, among other restrictions.

Then, in July, the New York Times published the aforementioned story on Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda who also dated Bankman-Fried. Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried leaked the documents to the Times, a fact he never directly disputed. Lawyers for the now-disgraced crypto billionaire said he was merely flexing his first amendment right to speak with the press.

However, Judge Kaplan disagreed, and on Friday, Bankman-Fried was handcuffed before he officially entered the American penal system.