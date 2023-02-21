Azra Games, founded by veteran EA game developer, raises $10M for NFT-themed Legions & Legends

Azra Games, which is developing a video game that incorporates non-fungible tokens, announced on Tuesday it has raised $10 million in additional seed funding, bringing the total amount it has netted to $25 million.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which last year unveiled a $600 million fund for game investments, led the round, while other investors included NFX, Coinbase Ventures, Play Ventures, and Franklin Templeton. Mark Otero, the founder and CEO of Azra, declined to comment on his company’s valuation.

“We believe that the unique ownership and economic models Web3 provides will revolutionize how people play online games,” Arianna Simpson, partner at a16z, wrote in a blog post announcing the additional investment in Azra.

Games that incorporate NFTs into gameplay are now a dime a dozen; however, the financial backing for Azra, led by Mark Otero, a former general manager at gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA), signals that veterans from the video game industry are now weaving Web3 concepts into big-ticket games. Titans like Ubisoft, for example, have already incorporated, or talked about incorporating, NFTs into games they have released.

“The gaming space within Web3 is still quite small relative to the traditional gaming space,” Mark Otero told Fortune. He said that Legions & Legends, the name of Azra’s forthcoming game, was an “opportunity for us to create something with a potentially new business model for a new platform.”

Otero added that NFTs won’t be the foundation of the gameplay of Legions & Legends, which will be initially released on PC and mobile devices, but he and his team plan to include the tokens as in-game collectibles. They also released pre-launch passes as NFTs, whose holders get early sneak peeks of concept art, beta access to the game, and other benefits.

Otero grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons, a tabletop role-playing game that influenced future video games of the same genre, and has had a storied career as a developer. He initially developed role-playing video games in the stockroom of Mochii Yogurt, a frozen yogurt cafe he owned in Sacremento. Eventually, he left the yogurt business to launch his own game development company, and EA then acquired his firm of more than 70 employees.

At EA, in addition to leading development on Heroes of Dragon Age, he led development for and managed Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, a game for mobile devices that has generated over $1 billion in revenue for the gaming giant, according to an EA earnings call in 2021.

After his success at EA, he took a break from the video games business, but at the end of 2021, he convinced himself that player-owned assets, like NFTs, were the next evolution in the free-to-play games, or games with no upfront costs for players. Assembling some of his own team from EA, Otero launched Azra.

“Ultimately, we see ourselves as the potential content that onboards the next several million users to the Web3 space,” he told Fortune.

Ortero said that Azra plans to release the first of Legions & Legends later this year.