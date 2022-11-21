Mark Cuban says his interest in crypto is ‘still status quo, no change’ post-FTX collapse

Over the weekend, Mark Cuban unfollowed several crypto accounts on Twitter. This had many on the platform questioning whether the typically pro-crypto investor had lost faith in the space post-FTX collapse.

He unfollowed Uniswap, MetaMask, Solana, Nansen and more—but Cuban clarified that he was just “cleaning up” his account.

“Still follow a ton of them,” the Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor told Fortune.

.@mcuban unfollowing all of the crypto accounts he followed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QnOC6zpoOM — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) November 21, 2022

Cuban has long been a supporter of the crypto industry, investing in companies—including Polygon, OpenSea, and Arbitrum—and cryptocurrencies—like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin—alike.

Even now, after disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was exposed and his scheme fell apart, taking a toll on the overall crypto market, Cuban said he’s standing pat.

“No change,” he said. “Still status quo.”

He’s said he mainly sees potential in smart contracts, or code that executes a set of instructions on-chain, and projects aiming to scale Ethereum, which is reflected in his portfolio.

But, he admits, “What has not been created is an application that is ubiquitous. One that is obviously needed by everyone and they are willing to go through the learning curve to use,” Cuban tweeted on Nov. 13. “Maybe it never comes. I hope and think it will.”